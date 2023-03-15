Kalangala district was among the hard-to-reach areas in Uganda making public service delivery hard to improve the livelihood of the people.

Yesterday the Office of the National Chairperson for NRM coordinators headed by Mr. Vicent Birimuye held a meeting with the RDC Ms. Najjuma Juliet Senkoole to discuss how to fast-track the implementation of the NRM manifesto based on the five promises; creating wealth and jobs, delivering education, health, and water, ensuring justice and equity, protecting life and property and achieving economic and political integration.

Senkoole explained to the team about the great achievements in transportation that Kalangala has 2 modern ferries, ongoing construction of a seed secondary school in Bujjumba, and scaling up tourism.

However, there are challenges to low enrollment in schools especially girls, HIV/AIDS, and Low investment in the water transportation sector, She appreciated the Minister for Works and Transport Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala for the good efforts he is contributing to see kalangala as a city to attract everyone.

Kalangala also face electricity challenges despite the good promises from the government to invest in the distribution of electricity to enable all areas to access the grid.

Mr. Birimuye Vicent appreciated the RDC for the job well done and assured her that, the National Chairperson for NRM HE YK Museveni through the SPA/Political Affairs Hajjat Namyalo Hadijah Uzeiye, expresses concern and commitment than ever to transform Uganda to a money economy.

He said that as Masaka Sub-Region coordinators they are taking on monitoring especially on the use of UPE and USE funds, drugs in health facilities among other programs to better the quality of livelihood of the people.

He added that with the growing young population in Kalangala and across the country, there is a need to educate the masses about the NRM/A gospel which is good news for the prosperity of everyone therefore RDC should ensure that, the civil servants carry on this role since they have fiduciary duties to the NRM government. He appreciated good management of the ferries and eased connection to parts of Uganda.

The RDC promised teamwork and congratulated the coordinators for the appointments to serve the NRM under the able leadership of HE YK Museveni.