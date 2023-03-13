President Yoweri Museveni will this Thursday March 16th, 2023 address the Parliament of Uganda on issues of National Importance.

This has been confirmed by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).

“The Presidential Address will take place at Kololo Independence Grounds at 2pm,” PPU said in a press statement dated 13th March, 2023, adding that, “The proceedings will be live on all Radios, TV Stations and digital platforms.”

Last week, the Speaker of Parliament also confirmed the Presidential Address before encouraging all Members of Parliament to attend the session to hear what the President will say on what they can do to change the country’s economy and society.

Article 101(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda stipulates that the President may, also, in consultation with the Speaker, address Parliament from time to time, on any matter of national importance.