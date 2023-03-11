President Yoweri Museveni has arrived in the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria for a three-day state visit at the invitation of his counterpart, H.E Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The Ugandan President was received at Houari Boumediene International Airport by his host H.E Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Among the high-level government official receiving the president were the President of Algerian Parliament, Salah Goudjil, the President of first room in Parliament, Boughali Ibrahim, the Algerian Prime minister, Aymen Ben Abderrahman and the Army Chief of Staff, Said Chengriha.

On the Ugandan side were ministers; Francis Mwebesa (Trade, Industries & Cooperatives), Harriet Ntabazi (State for Trade), Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo (Higher Education), Ruth Nankabirwa (Energy &Mineral Development), John Mulimba (State for Foreign Affairs) and Frank Tumwebaze (Agriculture Animal Industries & Fisheries).

Others were Uganda’s Ambassador to Algeria H.E John Chrysostom Alintuma Nsambu, Brig Gen Sam Omara (Defense Attaché to Algeria) and Ambassadors of different African countries in Algeria.

H.E Gen Museveni was later treated to a red-carpet reception, inspected a guard of honor mounted by the Algerian Land, Air and Navy Forces and also received a 21-gun salute.

During the State visit, President Museveni and his host will witness the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding between various sectors from the two countries. They will also discuss ways of enhancing trade and investment between the two countries.

President Museveni and his host will also attend the first ever business forum between Algeria and Uganda in Algiers.

This is the president’s second visit to the North African country after the first one in October 2015 at the invitation of the then President Abudelaziz Bouteflika that saw Uganda open its first ever mission in Algeria.

Uganda and Algeria enjoy warm and fraternal bilateral relations with strong regional, continental & international cooperation especially through regional and international organizations such as the African Union(AU), the African Continental Free Trade Area(AFCFTA) and the United Nations.