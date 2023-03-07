President Yoweri Museveni this afternoon received a special message from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The special message was delivered to the President at state house Entebbe by the Emir’s special envoy who is also the deputy minister of foreign affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

During the meeting President Museveni hailed the existing bilateral relation between Uganda and Qatar which he said has great potential especially in the areas of trade and investment.

The President briefed his guest about the security situation in the great lakes’ region. He informed the delegation that what is needed is a new ideology of Patriotism rather than sectarianism.

The president welcomed the proposals by Qatar on how to end the conflicts in the region which he said should supplement the already existing interventions by the East African member states currently being led the by Chairman of the EAC, H.E General Évariste Ndayishimiye and the former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyata as a mediator and Guarantor.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz said that the Emir and the entire government of Qatar appreciate the role President Museveni and the Ugandan government are playing in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was also attended by Defence Minister, Vicent Sempijja, Security Minister, Jim Muhwezi and the former Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. John Patrick Amama Mbabazi among other officials.