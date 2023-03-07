As the world prepares to celebrate International Women’s Day tomorrow on 8th March, the Office of the National Chairperson Headed by SPA/Political Affairs Hajjat Namyalo Hadijah Uzeiye, today morning celebrated women at Kitura H/C in Kitura Sub-County in Kiruhura district with the support of maternity materials to the medical section and a special package for more than 80 mothers found at the centre.

The support materials; cotton rolls, gloves, basins, soap, etc., have been delivered by the ONC-Coordinator who doubles as National Secretary for Female Affairs National Youth Council Ms Kiconco Brenda who represented the ONC boss. In her remarks, she appreciated the mothers for choosing to birth children citing their contribution to the population of Kiruhura district and Uganda at large which is a base for a stable market. She invited them to be interested in building stable homesteads with the right number of children whom they can ably support to grow into responsible citizens. She informed them about the opportunity for family planning services free of charge at all government centres since it is challenging to do away with sex due to its significance in marriage.

She asserted that the Head ONC as a strong woman in power is strongly interested in having women included in the PDM and other government programs geared to addressing poverty in the household through income generation. That it will enable them to be safe from domestic violence and contribute to the National economy.

One of the beneficiaries asked Ms Brenda Kiconco to clarify if HE YK Museveni is to contest in 2026. In response, she clarified that ONC much as it is an office of the NRM National Chairperson is not into early electioneering and is currently focused on implementing the NDP III to achieve the NRM manifesto 2021-26. However, HE YK Museveni aka Jajja/Muzee is still here to stay and the Bazzukulu among other citizens asked him not to get off the main (Omalako Jajja Tova Ku Main) and any political gospel away from that, be treated as false.

The In-Charge of the health Center appreciated the ONC coordinator for the good Samaritan approach and requested her gratitude to be delivered to SPA/Political Affairs Namyalo Hadijah Uzeiye and promised to intensify the message of wealth and job creation and family planning to enable economic stability at the household level.