Team Chairman MK Project Coordinators from Kigezi have pleaded with the First Son and Presidential Adviser on Special Operations, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to visit subregion.

Team Chairman MK Project involves a group of Ugandans fundamentally tasked with popularizing Gen. Muhoozi who is rumoured to be nursing ambitions to contest as President of Uganda in the near future.

The Group organized into structural leadership from village to National level is majorly dominated by the youths, and it’s National Chairperson is Mr. Micheal Nuwagira alias Toyota, Muhoozi’s Uncle and younger brother of President Yoweri Museveni.

While speaking at the commissioning ceremony for Kigezi sub-region Coordinators, Ms Moreen Namanya, the Kabale District Team Chairman MK Project Chairperson told Toyota that they had written to Gen. Muhoozi requesting him to visit Kigezi subregion several months ago, but the General was yet to respond.

Ms Namanya said that the chief reason for inviting Muhoozi was to thank him for negotiating the re-opening of Uganda – Rwanda Border at Katuna, which had been closed for long until the General intervened.

“We want MK to come for a tour around and watch the beauty of Kigezi, as he receives our love for opening the border. We also want him to come and witness the border activity and help us solve a few problems that are remaining.”

She also explained that the invitation letter written to Muhoozi , was endorsed by several regional leaders including Chairpersons and RDCs who appended their signatures in approval.

Namanya’s statements were backed by Kabale District LC.5 Chairperson Nelson Nshagabasheija who said that Muhoozi deserved a token of thanks from people of Kigezi, for negotiating re-openning of the Katuna border because even President Museveni had failed.

“President Museveni together with his Angola and DRC Counterparts had failed to convince Rwandan President Paul Kagame, but Gen. Muhoozi managed to do it, therefore we thank him so much,” said Nshangabasheija.

Toyota who was the Chief Guest at the ceremony held at Bunyonyi Safaris resort in Kabale District, promised to table all the requests before Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

He used the platform to dismiss claims that the Team Chairman MK Project was in antagonism with the NRM Party, arguing that their group was only preparing for leadership after the NRM elders, rather than fighting against them (elders).