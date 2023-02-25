Elders in Kotido district have demanded that the troubled Minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs to tender in an apology over the theft of Karamoja relief items.

Mary Gorreti Kitutu, the minister in charge of Karamoja affairs is under investigations for allegedly diverting iron sheets that were procured to support the vulnerable groups and reformed warriors in the karamoja sub region.

The elders have since condemned the alleged diversion of relief items saying the Minister should apologize before they curse her.

John Bosco Akore, the secretary for Kotido Elder’s Council told media on Friday that they had already prophesied the mismanagement of the iron sheets two weeks before the news about theft reached them.

According to Akore, they conducted their prayers from the traditional gathering formally known as ‘’Akiriket” seeking God’s guidance to prevail peace and government commitment to support the region.

Akore said in the process, the elders started foretelling about the some officials in the government who are trying to sabotage the programs meant to change their society.

He said they are ready to forgive her if she repents but failure to do so, the curses will follow her and she will never have peace in life.

Sammy Ogwel, an elder noted that it is very immoral for the minister to steal from the vulnerable communities when they have hopes in them as the leaders who should relieve them from the suffering.

Ogwel said the minister could have brought the relief and sold it to the people of Karamoja rather than failing to deliver completely.

‘’There are still some few individuals with money here, they could buy and see them developing the region than bringing those items from Kampala in the name of delivering to Karamoja and it stops on the way,’’ Ogwel lamented.

He said it would be wise for the troubled minister to step aside and allow investigation to take its course as elders decide on the way forward.

On Wednesday, the members of parliament from Karamoja sub region submitted to the offices of the speaker and the Clerk to parliament a notice of motion to censure Kitutu.