Police in Kiira region has mounted search for a 28-year-old man only identified as Salim, over the death of his estranged girlfriend, Mary Asio aged 25 years.

Asio was stabbed outside her parents house in Katende cell, in Northern Division of Jinja city.

Salim allegedly stabbed Asio six times in the different parts of the body on Wednesday evening and she was rushed to Jinja regional referral hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Thursday.

Salim is reported to have fathered a child with Asio in 2020, but they separated over irreconcilable differences and did not hear from each other for over a year.

Emmanuel Madiba, the deceased’s younger brother, however says that in mid 2022, Salim started trailing Asio while threatening to kill her.

Madiba says that they filed complaints of threatening violence at Bugembe police station, which prompted Salim to temporarily stop issuing the threats, but he reappeared in late January, 2023 and directed Asio to either marry him or risk death.

An autopsy report obtained from Jinja hospital mortuary indicates that, Asio sustained deep cuts in the breast, back, left elbow, right knee and abdominal areas.

The deep cuts are reported to have penetrated sensitive internal body organs, raptured the left side of the liver and spleen, leading to Asio’s death.

Meanwhile, the Kiira regional police spokesperson, James Mubi says that Salim is a long-time motorcyclist with links in both Bugweri and Buikwe districts.

Mubi adds that, they have established positive leads to his whereabouts and efforts of ensuring his arrest are underway.