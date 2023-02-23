The President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-In-Chief (C-I-C) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), H.E Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, yesterday commissioned the new National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) Uzima production plant housed in the First Division barracks in Kakiri, Wakiso District.

President Museveni congratulated NEC for the various projects it is undertaking.

“As you can see now, NEC has a lot of projects up and running, and making profit. This is very good,” the President said.

He said NEC has resurrected and he was happy to note that there is tremendous progress as far as development is concerned.

“Now that NEC has resurrected, it should be utilised for many purposes to benefit the country.”

He congratulated the NEC Managing Director, Lt. Gen. James Mugira, and his team for revamping NEC and changing it into a proper working entity.

“I had almost forgotten about NEC, but I am glad that you are back on track,” the President remarked.

The President welcomed the idea of lowering the production cost by making their own water bottles.

He also promised to follow up on the issue of electricity line and he promised that electricity will be extended to the factory.

Regarding tarmacking access roads to the plant, the President directed the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, to liaise with the Ministry of Works and Transport and get back to him.

Hon. Bamurangaki thanked the President for sparing time and honoring their invitation to come and commission the plant.

The board Chairman, Gen. (Rtd) Joram Mugume, thanked the President for his continued intervention and guidance in NEC projects.

On his part, Lt. Gen. Mugira, thanked the President for sparing time out of his busy schedule and coming to be with them.

He mentioned a series of projects NEC has undertaken that have impacted on and transformed the society.

The function was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Mrs. Rosette Byengoma, Joint Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Leopold Kyanda and other Service Chiefs.