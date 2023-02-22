The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has commended the people of Iganga District for always supporting and maintaining the National Resistance Movement (NRM) leadership in power.

According to the Minister, Iganga District has an important historical relationship with the NRM dating back to the Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) days in the 1970s when the salvation fighters led undercover moves in the district and other parts of Busoga.

The Minister made the revelation today during the 2023 NRM Liberation Day Celebrations for Iganga District that were held at Bunyiro Primary School.

“Back then, Busoga was made up of only three districts, namely Jinja, Iganga and Kamuli- JIK. Iganga had the largest number of actors who supported the liberation struggle. Yet it did not end with the FRONASA campaigns; Iganga was instrumental in the NRA bush war and in ending the Lakwena insurgency and since then you have supported and maintained the NRM leadership in power,” Hon. Babalanda said.

She assured the area residents that their contributions have not been in vain since it has been NRM government’s deliberate plan to extend services to the people of the district that gave birth to six other districts, namely; Mayuge, Bugiri, Namutumba, Luuka, Namayingo, and Bugweri.

“Yes, I agree some of our leaders have not done their part and have made decentralization not to yield the intended results in terms of service delivery; yet these mistakes have been committed by individuals and not the government system. Government is committed to doing the best for the people at all times.This is the reason we are putting much emphasis on the fight against corruption to ensure value for money in the delivery of public services, to change unproductive mindsets of the people and to promote team work. All these are in promotion of the four core principles of the NRM which I am glad to say the NRM chairperson for Busoga also doubling as NRM chairperson for Iganga; Hajj Abubaker Walubi has done well to promote,”the Minister noted.

“We have ensured that we recognize and remember the contribution of our people in Iganga to the struggle. We have continued to support the civilian veterans of the struggle.H.E the President, through the State House Comptroller built houses for families of fallen FRONASA veterans. These were few families, according to the President. Each family has atleast been supported including educating their grand-children.”

Hon. Babalanda added that the Lakwena civilian veterans have also been paid gratuity (Akasiimo).

“Government as well, constructed seed schools and technical institutes in remembrance of the support and contribution of the above civilian veterans of the struggle. This infrastructure is in Luuka, Bugweri and Jinja Districts.Similarly, some of the children and grand-children of the historicals have been appointed to serve in government.This is a sign to prove that Mzee Museveni did not forget his compatriots in the struggle.”

She further advised that if stakeholders can fight corruption, change mindsets of people and promote team work, poverty in Busoga will be easy to deal with.

Hon. Babalanda on the other hand challenged leaders that as they celebrate 37 years of NRM liberation, they should put aside the ‘ I don’t care attitude’ and fulfill their responsibilities and be keen at serving their people.

“Mobilization is all about getting people to participate. Let the people be brought to participate in government programs such as Emyoga, PDM and others.H.E the President is soon embarking on a countrywide tour of districts on the issue of poverty alleviation and raising household incomes. He will as well come to Iganga and it will be an opportunity for you to showcase to him the people that have embraced his gospel of wealth creation,” she asserted.

“Once again, I challenge the leaders of Iganga to work for the people and to focus on the matters of mindset change, mobilizing the people to come out of poverty and achieving value for money in service delivery.”

The Minister also donated 100 bags of cement for the rehabilitation of Buwolomera Primary School whose classroom blocks were brought down by a strong storm.

Kigulu North Member of Parliament, Hon. Muwuma Milton thanked the government under the able leadership of President Museveni for spreading developmental programs and bringing services closer to the people in his constituency and Iganga District at large.

“As NRM party, we should intensify our mobilisation works because we are not about to leave the scene very soon,” he charged.

The Iganga District Woman legislator, Kauma Sauda Alibaawo appreciated the NRM government for ushering in peace and security which have been one of the core pillars in pushing the country’s socio-economic transformation agenda.

She also thanked President Museveni for empowering the youth and women through affirmative action and development programs.

“Hon. Minister as Busoga we need a Special Poverty alleviation program to help our people improve their livelihoods.”

The Iganga District LCV Chairperson, Mr. Ezera Gabula appreciated President Museveni for his stewardship leadership that has enabled him to build strong government structures and partnerships.

” The NRM government has established great collaborations and developments over the years in supporting efforts in governance systems, structures, effective economic management, environmental sustainability and effective partnerships within the country and across our borders,” Mr Gabula said.

The NRM Chairperson-Iganga District , Hajj Abubaker Walubi extended gratitude to NRM leaders in the district for exhibiting teamwork while mobilising for the ruling party in the area.

“Let us empower structures of the party. We should have people who have the party at heart. We should amend the constitution of Uganda and the Local Government Act to allow NRM leaders get directly involved in the running and monitoring of government programs,” said Hajj Walubi who is also the Head of NRM Chairpersons in Busoga sub-region.

The Head of Political Mobilisation in the Office of the Minister for Presidency, Mr. Joseph Sewava lauded Minister Babalanda for being a great asset to the NRM government who works towards uniting all Ugandans.

“Safeguard, protect Minister Babalanda always. She played a vital role in mobilising and protecting Mzee’s votes in the last general elections. We should thank Gen. Museveni for appointing Hon. Babalanda, she is an asset to our government,” Mr. Sewava said.

At the same function, at least over 10 opposition supporters crossed to the ruling party-NRM.