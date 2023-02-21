Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has this morning re-echoed the need for a united Africa as a way of facilitating the flow of trade, capital, energy and ideas.

“At a time when Africa is re-positioning itself in the global arena, unity and cooperation are a crucial catalyst for strengthening Africa’s voice among the international community of nations,’’ Among said, while meeting the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Uganda, H.E Ismail Ayobami, at Parliament Building.

She commended President Museveni for championing good relations with the people of the Nigeria which, she said, is already yielding dividends, seen through the number of Nigerian Nationals operating successful businesses in Uganda, especially in the banking sector.

Among reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to working concertedly with the National Assembly of Nigeria, and other countries to uphold core commitments towards greater unity, cohesion and solidarity.

The High Commissioner, H.E Ismail Ayobami, called for strengthening and deepening of relations between the Parliament of Uganda and the National Assembly of Nigeria.