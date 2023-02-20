The Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Ms. Aminah Lukanga has commended President Yoweri Museveni for fulfilling the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto.

The RCC saluted President Museveni today during the showcasing of products and services ceremony that was conducted at the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl / Boy Child (PISGBC) Project in Kikoni, Kampala.

The Centre trains boys and girls in various skills which include mechanics, construction, electrical installation, electronics and welding. Several students who used to abuse drugs such as cannabis gave testimony on how the project totally helped them to overcome the addiction and transformed their lives. They attributed the progress to the sensitization which was provided by the instructors of the skilling Centre.

Ms. Lukanga said, “I thank President Museveni for having fulfilled the NRM manifesto. Whoever is obstructing the Government’s efforts to enhance and develop Wananchi deserves the worst. Our President will not be diverted.”

She also called upon the Education Administrators to reduce theory in institutions and concentrate on the dissemination of practicals. She observed that practicals were instrumental in the training of students who are assured of being self- employed.

The RCC further urged the students to always be honest in everything they do. She reminded them to be patient and truthful.

The Special Presidential Assistant for Education and Skilling also Project Head, Dr. Faith Katana hailed the students for being disciplined and good learners. She also thanked the former Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly, Dr. Margaret Zziwa for cooperating with the Kikoni Initiative Centre.

Dr. Katana revealed that the target was to ensure that skilling changes the education policy. She was pleased to note that the students have demonstrated their capacity to deliver in quality.

Dr. Katana strongly warned the students to resist falling prey to the homosexuality vice which has become a problem especially among the youth. She alerted them over the dangers of being given money as a bait to lure them into the unacceptable practice which has not only negatively affected the boys, but also the girls.

The former Speaker of EALA, Dr. Zziwa advised the students to desist from idle talk and concentrate on putting the acquired skills into good use.

Dr. Zziwa thanked President Museveni for spreading the skilling project to all parts of Kampala. She urged the leaders to mobilize the locals in order to enable the enrollment of new students for the skilling project.

The Administrator of the Kikoni Presidential Initiative Centre for skilling, Hajjat Nassanga Tabalamule revealed that the facility was established in 2017 by enrolling only girls. She added that the boys were brought on board in 2019. She said that 438 students were preparing for their exams since they are about to complete their 6 months free training. The successful beneficiaries will be awarded with certificates from the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) upon completion of the course.