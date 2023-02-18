Police in Rukungiri registered a fire outbreak where students’ properties worth millions of shillings were burnt to ashes.

Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate says that on February 17, 2023, at about 2033 hrs, district police commander Rukungiri received information of a fire outbreak at kyamakanda Secondary School in Buyanja town council Rukungiri district.

Maate adds that the police responded quickly and the fire was eventually put out by the fire and rescue service team, saving the whole block from burning.

The dormitory accommodates 54 male students drawn from different classes, and the fire started when all the students were in prep.

After receiving information about the outbreak, 16 female students collapsed and were rushed to Nyakyibare hospital, Rugarama health center, and Buyanja health center for medical attention.

The police checked on them and were informed by medical personnel that they were in good condition.

He further revealed that the cause of the fire outbreak is not yet established and that the scene has been preserved and guarded by police pending reconstruction.