Nakawa East Member of Parliament, Hon. Ronald Balimwezo has dragged a gay Tiktoker to police for tarnishing his name.

The Tiktoker who calls himself Chickenchiken1234 has been using the social media platform to claim that Hon. Balimwezo is his biological father and that the legislator had no problem with him being a homosexual.

In one of his most recent videos, Chickenchiken is heard complaining that some of his followers download his gay promotion clips and send them to his father- Hon. Balimwezo, one of the top members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) political party.

“Someone shared a video of me putting on waist beads to my father. He contacted me and we instead laughed about it. Let it pain you, I’m not going to remove them, if you want to die, you go and die,” Chickenchiken said.

“Sorry to disappoint you because my father is very much aware of everything I do. He even follows me on Tiktok. He is so supportive. You cannot tell me that you know me better than my Dad. I love gay people because they have never done anything wrong to me. You have nothing to tell me. They are good people, they are my friends,” the youth added.

However, Chickenchiken on Friday ran out of luck when he landed on the long arm of the law. He was arrested and taken to Jinja Road Police Station.

In the video making rounds on social media, the gay Tiktoker is seen pleading with the legislator to forgive him for tainting his image.

Hon. Balimwezo said the boy had greatly damaged his reputation and he will be dealt with by law.