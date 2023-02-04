Julius Bukyana has been appointed as Victoria University’s Corporate and Public Affairs Manager.

Bukyana is a former news anchor, political reporter and producer at NBS TV, a conglomerate of Next Media Services.

He holds a Bachelors Degree of Science in Journalism and Mass Communication Nkumba University and a Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy, all from Nkumba University.

Victoria University’s Vice Chancellor, Dr Lawrence Muganga confirmed Bukyana’s appointment.

“As a University, we are destined for greatness with such a resource, welcome to the University of You @bukyanajulius2 Ladies and Gentlemen, Here is @VUKampala Corporate and Public Affairs Manager,” Dr. Muganga tweeted yesterday.

Speaking about the development, Bukyana said on Friday, “A new dawn begins, ladies and gentlemen, here is my new home, thank you @VUKampala for believing in me to be the face of the prestigious University. let the work begin.”