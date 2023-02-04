The purchase of WCW by WWE was announced on March 23, 2001, and it was completed on March 26, 2001. If you like the WWE, you may want to sign up to 1xbet.com.gh, where you will be able to wager on its great selection of events too.

The purchase price was reported to be around $4 million. Some of the assets that were purchased in this transaction were:

the entire video library of shows organized by the WCW;

all its trademarks;

and also, the WWE earned the right to use the WCW characters and event names.

Whenever a WWE event is about to begin, you can visit the 1xBet platform and try to wager on its fantastic selection of wrestlers and fights. The acquisition marked the end of the Monday Night Wars. This was a period in the late 1990s when WWE and WCW competed against each other in a highly publicized ratings battle on Monday nights.

A franchise under serious problems

In the years leading up to the acquisition, WCW had struggled financially and had been losing market share to WWE. All things related to the latter can be wagered at 1xbet.com.gh/line/wrestling – profitable WWE online betting is available.

Despite attempts to re-brand and re-invent itself, WCW’s ratings and attendance continued to decline, and the company was eventually put up for sale. The sale of WCW was handled by Turner Broadcasting, which had owned the company since 1988.

The acquisition of WCW by WWE had a significant impact on the professional wrestling industry. A huge impact can also be had by the profitable WWE online betting opportunities present at the 1xBet platform.

The purchase of WCW’s video library and trademarks allowed WWE to control a significant portion of the industry’s history. This also came up with the rights to many popular wrestlers, championships, and storylines.

A divided fanbase

Many wrestling fans and industry experts were divided on the acquisition of WCW by WWE. What is not divisive is that by going to 1xBet download an application you will be able to wager on the best wrestling events from your mobile gadget.

Some felt that it was a necessary move to stabilize the industry and that it would allow WWE to create new storylines and characters. Others felt that it was the end of an era and that the acquisition of WCW would lead to a lack of competition and a decline in the quality of professional wrestling. In any case, the WWE is the franchise that survived, and by downloading an application like the one offered by 1xBet, you can wager on its events too.

Disclaimer:

Bet responsibly. 18+ Gambling is Addictive. This advertisement has been approved and vetted by the Gaming Commission