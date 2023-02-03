The Deputy Chief Justice of Uganda Richard Buteera has cautioned judges against corruption, absenteeism and delay of judgements.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 24th Annual Judges’ Conference on Thursday at Mestil Hotel, Justice Buteera said that with the increased resources Judiciary has received and more resources expected in the short and medium terms, judicial officers should be in a position to perform better than they have done before.

“I encourage you my Lords and Worships to focus on improved performance and improved administration of the Courts; and put an end to vices such as perceived and actual corruption, absenteeism, delayed delivery of judgments, among others,” he said.

“Our close supervision and inspection of the people we supervise shall make a difference. The challenges that surround us notwithstanding, let us continue to do our part and do it well.”

Justice Buteera urged judicial officers to always be contented with what they have and avoid engaging themselves in money seeking culture which at times affects their independence while making judgements.

“I am happy that most of the issues regarding our welfare and entitlements as insurance and transport have been clarified to us.”

“The deliberations that have taken place over the last four days have demonstrated that we are committed and determined to be part of the transformation process. The concrete resolutions made today attest to your support for the transformation agenda which is intended to ensure Justice for all,” said Justice Buteera.

Last year according to the report which was shared by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, there was great improvement in the performance of courts. However, Justice Buteera urged judges and Magistrates that they are areas where they still need to improve.

“I commend all the justices and judges who worked tirelessly during the year 2022. We can do better in 2023. The continuous improvement in performance demonstrates your commitment, dedication and hard work in delivering Justice to the people of Uganda.”