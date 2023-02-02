Nakawa East Member of Parliament, Ronald Balimwezo’s son has publicly confirmed that he is gay.

Over the months, the MP’s son, who calls himself @Chickenchiken1234 on Tiktok has been using the short-form video social media platform to promote the LGBTQ community in Uganda and boast on how he loves fellow men.

In one of his most recent videos, Chickenchiken is heard complaining that some of his followers download his gay promotion clips and send them to his father- Hon. Balimwezo, one of the top members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) political party.

“Someone shared a video of me putting on waist beads to my father. He contacted me and we instead laughed about it. Let it pain you, I’m not going to remove them, if you want to die, you go and die,” Chickenchiken said.

“Sorry to disappoint you because my father is very much aware of everything I do. He even follows me on Tiktok. He is so supportive. You cannot tell me that you know me better than my Dad. I love gay people because they have never done anything wrong to me. You have nothing to tell me. They are good people, they are my friends,” the youth added.

The development comes at a time when the vice is becoming more intense in the country despite being unlawful.

Last month, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa directed the Committee on Education Committee to expeditiously investigate allegations of homosexuality in schools across the country.

Tayebwa pointed out that the country is concerned about the increasing cases of homosexuality and lesbianism in schools that have become conscription centers.

His directive followed repeated public outcries following the widespread circulation of pictures on social media platforms illustrating homosexuality and lesbian practices in several schools.

Recently, a letter purportedly authored by a parent made rounds on social media implicating teachers and learners in some schools involved in sodomy.

Charles Bakkabulindi, the Workers’ Representative noted that some Non-Governmental Organizations-NGOs are involved in the promotion of LGBTQI activities in schools.

Tororo District Woman Member of Parliament, Sarah Achieng Opendi urged Parliament to provide firm leadership on the matter and flash out homosexual practices that aim to distort the norms of African society.

Late last year in 2022, Tayebwa tasked the government to start funding all religious institutions across the country to mitigate homosexuality and abortions.

Recently, Tayebwa reported threats on his life by various people that he would be denied a USA Visa after publicly denouncing homosexuality during the recent 61st Session of the Organisation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States Parliamentary Assembly that was held in Maputo City, Mozambique.

The Deputy Speaker who headed Uganda’s delegation to the Assembly vowed to oppose plans by pro-gay nations to impose the promotion of homosexuality and abortion as new conditions for trade and aid relationships with the European Union – EU.

The Education Minister, Janet Kataha Museveni also equally ordered a probe into the improper conduct in some of the oldest schools after a social media post purported to be of a parent, whose son was sodomized by a teacher at King’s College Budo, went viral.

The Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2014 was passed by Parliament on 20 December 2013 with life in prison substituted for the death penalty. Whereas it was signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni on 24 February 2014, the Constitutional Court on 1 August 2014 annulled the law citing that it was passed without the required quorum in the House.