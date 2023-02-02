dfcu Bank recently announced a 12-week campaign with the objective of inspiring the Bank’s customers to ‘Reach for More’. The campaign encourages dfcu’s clientele to take advantage of its special financial packages that have been crafted to provide a financial boost for the expenses that typically come with a new year.

We caught up with Robert Wanok, Head of Personal and Business Banking at dfcu Bank to learn about the mechanics of the aspirational campaign.

Explain what ‘Reach for More’ campaign is all about?

‘Reach for More’ is a 12- week campaign that seeks to inspire our customers to take advantage of our special financial packages in this season. It’s a campaign inspired by our Brand promise of ‘Making More Possible’ for our customers, staff, partners, and community we serve.

Under the campaign, the Bank is providing collateral-free loans (Unsecured Loans) of up to UGX 250 million to customers who take out Personal Loans, and an option of a repayment holiday of up to 75 days. The Repayment Holiday option will allow customers to take a break from scheduled loan repayments during the campaign period.

We also have a special offering to support school owners and parents as we start the back-to-school season. We’re calling it the ‘School Bridging Overdraft’ and it school owners to access Unsecured Short-term facilities of up to 30% of their expected school fees collections, to take care of urgent working capital needs.

Parents and caretakers of school-going children have not been left put – those who pay their schools fees through dfcu Bank during this period will automatically enter a draw and have a chance to win up to UGX 500,000 to help cover outstanding back- to- school requirements.

What makes this loan the best choice for customers who are looking for a financial boost to start the year?

Our loans are available at competitive interest rates of 17.5% for the Personal Unsecured Loan and we also guarantee a same day response time. Also available is our dfcu MobiLoan; it’s an instant loan which provides up to UGX 2,000,000/- accessible via dfcu QuickBanking; our online banking platforms, in less than 5 minutes.

For parents, the MobiLoan is a fast, convenient and cost-effective way of managing urgent back- to- school requirements.

Let’s talk about the ‘School Bridging Overdraft’ created for school owners. What is its purpose and how can proprietors of learning institutions benefit from it?

The education sector was tremendously hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and is still recovering from the aftershock. In our role as an enabler of socioeconomic development, we are cognizant of this and its why we have created the School Bridging Overdraft.

It allows school owners to access Unsecured short-term facilities of up to 30% of their expected school fees collections, to take care of urgent working capital needs. The overdraft is payable in three months, and this gives an opportunity to the school to repay when the cashflows from tuition collections are steady and stable.

What is the process for applying for any of these loan offers?

The dfcu MobiLoan can be accessed through our QuickBanking platform; eligible customers with good, consistent account conduct and history can access it in minutes.

All you have to do is sign-up at https://internet.dfcugroup.com/ , download the dfcu QuickApp or dial USSD *240# to get started.