In an effort to perpetuate environmental friendly operations, Airtel Uganda has announced an overhaul of its vehicle fleet aimed at curtailing atmospheric pollution and enhance customer satisfaction.

The telecommunication giant revealed its new brand fleet emits less toxic gases into the atmosphere, something which will work to curtail atmospheric hazards and climate change.

The new development was preceded by the launch of Green-towers in Iganga district which do not use any fossil fuels, in an effort to curtail carbon emissions in their operations.

The new fleet comprises Toyota Hilux Country Double Cab, and it was chosen because of its low carbon emission in its class.

Described as the most economical engine in the Hilux range, it is equipped with a manual gearbox managing around 30mpg while emitting 241g/km of CO2. The retired fleet of cars were 8 years old and nearing the CO2 limits.

Ms. Flavia Ntambi, the Airtel Uganda’s Human Resource Director while speaking at a handover ceremony said the expansion of the telecommunications network services across the country will require the movement of their personnel, but in an environmentally friendly manner.

“With Airtel’s 4G network infrastructure covering Uganda border to border, there is need for us to move teams and other resources in an environmentally friendly manner,” Ms. Ntambi said, adding; “Our teams will now be able to service all territories faster and ensure that our services are improving the lives of Ugandans.”

The brand new vehicles have an amazing agility, are more diligent, effective and efficient, something that will facilitate smooth mobility of Airtel staff and enhance customer satisfaction in a way that is in tandem with environmental conservation.

It should be remembered that the Traffic and Road Safety Act, 1998 (Amendment) Act 2018, bans the importation of motor vehicles that date 15 years or more from the date of manufacture and puts a 50% environmental levy on a motor vehicle that is nine years old or more due to their threat to the environment.

Ms. Ntambi further asserted that climate change is an existential threat of the 21st century, which must be aggressively dealt with through constructive collaboration between governments and organizations.

“It is important that we progressively support the governments and global efforts, in whichever way possible, to minimize the impact of our operations on the environment. We look forward to supporting efforts to expand e-mobility in Uganda as well,” Ntambi further asserted.

It should be noted that the battle against climate change in most African countries has been hampered by ageing cars, mostly imported from Japan, America and Europe because they are relatively affordable.

Many of these used cars emit dangerous fumes into the atmosphere, exposing people to high levels of air pollution, and they are often not roadworthy, resulting in more accidents and fatalities.