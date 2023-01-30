The Territorial Police in Arua has confirmed the sudden death of Ali Mustafa, a 25-year-old, businessman in Ozu cell, Kenya ward in Arua who sustained a respiratory failure during a love making session, with his girlfriend, Adania Ratio, at Avenue Lodge in Arua City on the 25 January, 2023 at around 9pm.

The victim collapsed and died in the room.

According to Uganda Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the girlfriend went and alerted the hotel management, who immediately alerted the police in the area.

“The scene was visited and well documented, no trace of drugs, poison or other body influences was recovered at the scene. The body was thereafter, transferred to Arua Referral Hospital and examined. The cause of death was established to be due to respiratory failure,” Enanga said in a statement on Monday.

“Death during consensual sex, can occur for a number of reasons, that include the physical strain of the activity or because of unusual extenuating circumstances,” he added.