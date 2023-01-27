President Yoweri Museveni has received a special message from President William Ruto of Kenya.

The message was delivered to President Museveni today at State House, Nakasero, by the Special Presidential Envoy for the Tripartite Free Trade Area of the Republic of Kenya who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade and Industry, Hon. Moses Kuria.

The Special Presidential Envoy was accompanied by the Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E Maj. Gen. (Rtd) George A. Owino.

President Museveni and his guest discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the strengthening of the trade bodies in the region and the importance of bigger markets.

President Museveni also thanked President Ruto for opening the Kenyan market for Ugandan products.

“I am very happy. I thank President Ruto for opening the market for milk, chicken and eggs,” he said.

The President and his guest also discussed the need to have comparative advantage in the production of agricultural products to avoid the tendency of competition.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa and the Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. Francis Mwebesa.

Also present were the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Okello Oryem and the Minister of State for Investment, Hon. Evelyne Anite.