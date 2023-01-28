Kampala Parents School famously known as KPS has registered 291 first grades in the 2022 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results, released by Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Friday, 27th January, 2023.

KPS, is one of the best primary schools in Uganda and has always maintained its dominance in PLE.

Out of the 410 pupils who sat for the final exams at the prestigious school, 16 scored aggregate 4.

According to the school Principal Daphine Kato, the school got 291 first division while the rest got second division.

Ms Kato said the results posted by the school are better but more is needed. However, she said the nature of the results can as well be attributed to #Covid-19 that made it hard for the education sector to operate freely.

A total of 832,654 candidates from 14,691 centers registered for PLE. of those, 114,617 (14.1%) passed in first grade. At least 583,786 pupils who sat PLE were from the Universal Primary Education and 249,041 were non-UPE candidates.

More than 51.9 percent of the total registered candidates were females and 48.1 percent were males.

The males performed better than the females and recorded a lower failure rate overall. 60,070 (15.4%) of the males were in Division one compared to the 54,547 (12.9%) of females.

“The girls have always beaten the boys in English but then the latter surface above the former in the other subjects. This is a trend we have observed over the years,” said the Chairperson UNEB Prof. Mary Okwakol, adding that although the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to have eased compared to what it was in 2021, the board faced another challenge occasioned by the outbreak of Ebola in some parts of the country.

Kampala Parents’ School PLE results 2022:

Agg 4= 16

Agg 5 =32

Agg 6= 41

Agg 7=43

Agg 8 = 42

Agg 9 = 37

Agg 10 = 31

Agg 11 = 33

Agg 12= 16

Total Division 1 = 291 out of 410.