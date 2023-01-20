The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kitagwenda, Joseph Sekasamba has passed on.

The news of his death has been confirmed by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.

“Friends, I regret to announce the death of Mr. Joseph Sekasamba, Deputy RDC Kitagwenda, who has gone to be with the Lord after some time on the sick bed. May God comfort his family in this difficult moment,” Hon. Babalanda said in a tweet on Friday.

Several people has since mourned Mr. Sekasamba.

Etesot Okurut- “It’s very unfortunate and sad to lose a colleague RDC.”

Tumuhimbise Eric – “RIP my political education teacher in s1 in mbarara at Ngabo academy.”

Edward Mpeirwe- “It’s bad for the Deputy RDC, may the Good Lord be with the family.”

Javira Muhanga- “So sad, he was a committed man. fearless when it comes serving people. I remember him during his time of service in Mbarara Municipality then. MHSRIP.”

Robert Atuhairwe- “Too bad. R.I.P, Colleague Commissioner!”

Nsimenta Apollo -“Our heartfelt condolences to his family, Kitagwenda people, and the entire country. May his soul rest in peace Deputy RDC Sekasamba.”

Oling Bosco – “May the lord Jesus Christ comfortably the family sorry comrade rest in peace Amen.”

Kalema George Williams – “RIP ndugu ssekasamba, you were a very committed and obedient servant of Uganda. The people Masaka will never forget your dedicate and selflessness.”

Dongo Shema- “May his soul rest in peace.”