The Speaker, Anita Among, has directed the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi to present a statement on the current status of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

NSSF, whose portfolio stands at Shs17.9 trillion has recently been marred with allegations of corruption and mismanagement – including the renewal of the contract of its former Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba who attained the retirement age of 60.

During plenary on Wednesday, 18 January 2023, Among said there is need for both Ministers of Gender and Fin9ance to assure citizens that their savings remain safe amidst the controversies.

“We need to find out from the Ministers of Gender and Finance whether the savers’ money is safe; we need a report in this House from the tomorrow. Give us the status of savers’ money and tell us what the fight about,” she said.

NSSF is under the joint supervision of the Ministry of Gender and the Ministry of Finance.

Hon. Allan Mayanja (NUP, Nakaseke Central) hailed the speaker for making this demand but also suggested further scrutiny is needed.

“The bad publicity arising from the scandals, could discourage the potential voluntary savers. I concur with you that the ministers present a report or even the Committee for Gender gets interested in this matter,” he said.

His comments were echoed by Workers Representative, Hon. Margaret Rwabushaija who noted that the Gender Committee failed to interface with Hon. Betty Amongi for a whole week in regards to the controversies in NSSF.

Parliaments concerns come at the backdrop of a statement by the Minister of Finance (General Duties), Hon. Henry Musasizi who said the savers funds is safe.