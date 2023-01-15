Our core investigations unearthing the orchestrated plans to grab the late Bishop Shalita’s land in Kirihura has exonerated State House whose reputation had been brought to near shame. Sandra has meticulously, for a long time managed to make different bodies of Government knock heads over a scandal involving a few members of the first family attempting to steal Bishop Shalita’s land at Ekimomo Kayonza, Kikatsi in Kiruhura district.

The notorious Sandra, has been in a secret marriage relationship of a kind with one Nzaire Nuwomugisha Sedrack often introducing himself as “Kaguta” to canningly evoke his relationship with H. E The President and intimidate unknowing victims of his trade.

Some of the Government officials who have talked to our reporter in confidence allude to the inconvenience of the selfish behavior of the dual. Officials have been intimidated almost to submission. The trick stars alleging The President Sends them to relay his Statehouse directives aggressively on a daily basis coarse the officials to effect the unwritten directives of the President, one senior Government official laments to our reporter

In a previous meeting held under the auspices of Ministry of Housing at the Hearing of the Bishop Shalita and Kajundira fraud title scam, a one Grace Majoro rebuffed Sandra in public putting her on Back foot ” statehouse does not make verbal orders———–” Sandra was able to save her face by staging a walkout.

Deep findings revealled that the lady purporting to be dragging State House into the 4 illegal title woes, a one Sandra Ndyomugenyi is indeed acting on her own.

Documentary Evidence

Highly confidential documents under our possession reveal that Ndyomugyenyi is intimately working to promote the interests of Nzaire Nuwomugisha Sedrack, alias Kaguta President Museveni younger brother who is also the NRM Chairperson of Kirihura district where the purported illegal four titles were planned from.

In one of the documents, see below, Sandra Ndyomugenyi is seen writing to the Registrar of Lands

Conflict of interest unearthed.

Sandra Ndyomugenyi works as a Legal aid in State House, where she is supposed to mediate neutrally when issues regarding conflict resolution are brought before the Fountain of Honor. For starters, the lawyers MNA (Mpamizo, Nabaasa &Akineza Advocates) representing the Christopher Kajundira, (the alledge grabbers of the late Bishop Shalita land) against Bishop Shalita are same lawyers working for Sandra Ndyomugenyi and Nzaire in their other private battles.

Top State House officials have revealed to us in confidence that State House as headed by H.E President Museveni is not taking any sides in the land wrangle that has lasted for over 30 years and more so when Courts have already pronounced themselves over the matter.

We can reveal that Sandra Ndyomugenyi in an affidavit application in support of a Caveat of a property allocated jointly to her and Nzaire by the Departed Asians Property & Custodian Board, located on Plot 2 Fort Road LRV 118 Folio 8 Kampala, she uses the same lawyers representating the late Kajundira family, as her lawyers. Evidently this was not planned by statehouse.

Fictitious Property Allocation Busted

On October 12 2021, the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board issued a temporary allocation of a property on Plot 2 Fort Road LRV 118 Folio 8 Kampala (See letter below) to Sandra Ndyomugenyi and Nzaire Nuwomugisha Sedrack. This was in response to her application of 15 Sept 2021. Surprisingly, DAPCB allocated the property in just one month!

The allocation letter was signed by Bizibu George William the Executive Director DAPCB. ( look out for the details in one of our publications )

Who is Nzaire in the Illegal title scam

An Incontravertible source has revealed to our report, how Nzaire has been the architect of the creation of the 4 illegal titles, the scan was processed through the Kiruhura Land board on which Nzaire as Chairman of the ruling party in the District sits at will.

It has been revealed that Nzaire’s interest go being the obvious blood relationship with the Kajundiras, a plot to buy the land from Kajundira’s after the battle with The Family and relatives of Bishop Shalita has already been mooted between Nzaire, one other younger Kaguta brother of his and probably Sandra herself.

Blood Relationship

It is now a well-confirmed fact that Nzaire Kaguta marries the family of Kajundira and therefore, he must have found it inevitably strategic to use his powers in Kiruhura to perfect the crime with the creation of the 4 illegal titles on block 90 plot 12 in 2022 and have them mounted on top of the old existing Survey of Bishop Shalita of 2005, with the assurance of protection from his well placed Sandra.