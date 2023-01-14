The Deputy Secretary General of the ruling party- National Resistance Movement, Rose Namayanja Nsereko has cautioned youth not to rush into politics but concentrate on building the capacities that can help them manoeuvre through all challenges of life.

Speaking during the National Youth Council Alumni Dinne at Pearl of Africa Hotel on Friday, Namayanja also asked young leaders to work harder on their abilities in terms of their education, knowledge, and information to build more capacity.

She added that once youth concentrate on improving themselves, society will start seeing them as relevant citizens instead of seeing them as a threat, “Because, once you improve yourself, you make yourself more relevant to society”.

“Don’t be tempted to think that all you need is becoming a Member of Parliament or minister to become rich or relevant, continue adding onto your books and become more valuable,” she said.

Namayanja also asked leaders of NYC to use the council to groom leaders of tomorrow

“We thank the NRM government for such a youth-favouring policy which has played a fundamental role in nurturing ambitious young people that have an interest in politics. We commend this deliberate policy that has groomed us into what we are today and where we have reached.”

She added that the NYC platform has been very crucial in networking and connecting people. The forum has also been instrumental in equipping young people with competencies that are very key in shaping them on how to deal with everyone without conflicts hence, building them into better leaders.

“The challenge of dealing with young people, helps you build the ability to manoeuvre through the youth dynamic issues and shapes you into a better and patient leader. I haven’t seen someone who has gone through youth council leadership that is below average where ever they are,” Namayanja added.