The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Chieftainacy of Education, Sports and Culture has today met a delegation from the Uganda Police Force (UPF) at Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo, Luweero District.

The Deputy Chief Political Commissar CP Hillary Kulayigye led the UPF team.

He was accompanied by Ag Commissar Formal Education Department SP Jane Nakityo.

The UPDF Deputy Chief of Education, Sports and Culture Col Deus Kakiga Tarema on behalf of the Chief of Education, Sports and Culture Brig Gen Wilson Muhanguzi said that the visiting team is on a guided study tour of the Directorate of Education to benmark on Uganda Peoples’Defence Force’s schools practice such as school structures, policy, rules and regulations, promotion of the teachers, implementation of UPE or UPPET Programme and meetings to determine respective financial Support.

The other aspects that were given close attention by both teams included: Rewarding allowances to Civilan teachers, procedure of Transferring teachers, feeding and general welfare of both teachers and learners.

Col Kakiga said UPDF has 37 Primary Army Schools, 11 Secondary Army Schools, 02 Polytech Army Schools, 01 Technical Institute and 01 Health Defense Institute .

He noted that the visit provided an opportunity for both teams to share experiences about education enhancement.

He also commended the UPDF leadership for supporting the education sector and promoting cooperation between UPDF and UPF.

The Director of Education Col Robert Ngabirano said that the UPDF formal schools have records of performance as a result of concerted efforts and stakeholders teamwork.

He added that we the army has three categories of teachers, recruited by the Board of Governors, Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs and Soldiers/ Teachers Association.

The meeting was also attended by the Head Teacher Bombo Army Secondary School Mrs. Birungi Alice Baruga, Ag Director of School inspections Maj Richard Kidega, Administration officer in Directorate of Education Capt Ruth Faith Nabitake Businge, Head of Primary Education Lt Francis Sabila, all Heads of Departments and staff, among others.