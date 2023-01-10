Pastor Sirajje Semanda of Revival Church Bombo and lawyer Arinaitwe Jimmy have been Convicted and Sentenced to two and half years in prison and payment of a fine worth Ugx405Million. This was before Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu who read to them her judgement following a hearing of over two years.

The duo using their organization Hands Across the World Initiative defrauded over UGX4B from over 5,000 victims including 400 private school owners and parents of vulnerable children promising to get them scholarships, trips abroad and connections to Operation Wealth Creation Uganda, which was not true.

Pastor Sirajje Semanda, the founder of Revival Church Bombo located in Bombo Town, Luweero District and the organization lawyer Arinaitwe Jimmy were arrested on 15th November 2020 following a countrywide outcry from his victims.

Sirajje and his co-accused first appeared before the Luweero Grade One Magistrate John Paul Obuya on 17th November 2020, were they were charged with Obtaining Money by False Pretense contrary to Section 305 of the Penal Code Act and Conspiracy to Obtain Money contrary to section 309 of the same code. The matter was later transferred to Buganda Road Court where the case has been ongoing for the past two years until their conviction today 10th January 2023.