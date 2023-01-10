A select committee has extended summons to the State Minister for Housing, Persis Namuganza and movers of her censure motion.

The seven member committee was set up last week by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa to investigate and conclusively rule on the allegations surrounding the said misconduct and misbehavior of Namuganza. The members are supposed to scrutinize the censure motion and determine a prima facie evidence.

Movers of the Censure Motion and Minister Namuganza have been summoned to appear before the committee on Thursday for hearings to start.

The committee chairperson Mwine Mpaka says they will proceed ex-party should Namuganza snub summons.

Mpaka who is Mbarara City South MP, yesterday had an internal meeting and agreed to summon complainants including mover and seconders of the censure motion plus all other legislators willing to testify.

On the same day Namuganza is summoned to appear and cross-examine witnesses.

But the embattled minister is expected to appear before the committee on Friday to defend herself on accusations labeled against her.

Mpaka says their work is to look for credible evidence and if complainants fail to prove a prima facie case, they will be left with nothing but to recommend otherwise.

Although Namuganza told the media that she will not appear before Mwine’s Select Committee, Mwine says she will be doing a disservice to herself because the committee was established to enable the accused persons to get fair hearings.

John Amos Okot the Agago North Representative who moved Namuganza Censure motion noted that he is ready to face the committee and prove a case of censure beyond a reasonable doubt.