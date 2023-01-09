Unidentified gunmen have picked up three children of Musisi Kibugujju, the Southern Jinja City division National Unity Platform-NUP Coordinator.

According to Musisi, the plain-clothed gunmen forced their way into his home in Masese I village on Sunday and ordered his family members including eight children and his two wives to sit on the ground and went ahead to search the house without introducing themselves.

Musisi explains that the group comprised two women and four men who were holding AK-47 rifles and were traveling in a numberless omnibus fondly known as a drone. He says that the gunmen overturned household items, inspected his garden, and blindfolded his children before speeding off.

The missing children are Aziza Nakadama,15, James Muwonge,20, and Ardinard Alaye 17. He says that one of the ladies insisted that the children were collaborators of the rebel Allied Democratic Forces-ADF.

Kiira region police authorities have since declined to comment on the matter. However, officers from Walukuba police station and Masese community policing station told our reporter on condition of anonymity that the drone was first sighted in the area on Friday but their superiors directed them to distance themselves from their operations.

Asad Magumba, the Masese I Village Defense Secretary, says that a numberless drone first stormed Musisi’s home on December 26th, 2022, but the occupants formally introduced themselves to the local leadership and came along with two local police officers.

He, however, notes that the Sunday incident was chaotic because the gunmen sealed off the road leading to Musisi’s residence and residents and motorcyclists converged to witness events as they unfolded.