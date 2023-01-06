The former Vice President of Uganda, Prof. Gilbert Bukenya has told the world that he is now a ‘born again’ Christian.

Bukenya, a prominent Catholic politician, turned to Jesus for a thanksgiving ceremony where he invited pastors including Pastor Simeon Kayiwa and Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, to celebrate the end of the year.

Prof Bukenya was prompted by Pastor Aloysius Bugingo to announce he had turned to Jesus.

Bugingo said that God had chosen to give the former Vice President a second chance, and he had forgiven all his past mistakes.

It’s public secret that Bukenya, a 73-year-old, has lived a colourful public life, especially with women and alcohol.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKu8MPB3zEM