Sir Mathias Walukagga rejected an offer that would give him an opportunity to perform at Kabaka Ronald Mutebi’s fete.

According to events organizer Bajjo, Walukagga was offered Shs700,000 to sing at the Enkuuka end of year party in Lubiri, under CBS and BBS TV promotion.

However, Walukagga who was knighted by Kabaka, did not show up because of the money he regarded as below his value of service.

Bajjo told MC Kats on NBS TV on Friday evening that he was disappointed that Walukagga, a renown Kabaka diehard would turn down an offer to perform before the Kabaka even if it was for free.