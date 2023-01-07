By Leonard Mulinda

The world over, sovereign states promote and encourage separation of powers since its the division of a state’s government into branches each with separate independent powers and responsibilities so that the powers of one branch are not in conflict with those of the other branches.

The doctrine of the separation of powers divides the institutions of government into three branches to wit legislative, executive and judicial where the legislature makes the laws,the executive puts the laws into operation and the judiciary interprets the laws.

One basic corollary in a presidential system of government like Uganda’s case is the principle of separation of powers wherein legislation belongs to Congress, execution to the Executive and settlement of legal controversies to the Judiciary.

It goes without saying that although the ruling NRM is doing whatever it takes to save their own behind the scenes from being censured by the 11th Parliament ,the above description bars them from poaching their respective noses into the affairs of parliament-another independent organ of government.

This explains why parliament convened and instituted a tribunal to listen to the Bukono MP also Minister of State for Housing ,Hon.Persis Namuganza.

Presided over by the assertive Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt.Hon.Thomas Tayebwa,the tribunal is among others expected to listen to the Minister why she should not be censured by the August house. The tribunal is headed by Hon.Mwine Mpaka Rwamirama.Others Hon.Wilfred Niwagaba, Hon.Bumaali Mpindi,Hon.Charles Bakabuulindi, Hon.Betty Ethel Naluyima,Hon.Geoffrey Ekanya and Hon.Nancy Achola.

The tribunal whose job description is well laid down with clear terms and conditions will get back to parliament after interfacing with the embattled minister if she does honor the tribunal summons.

Rule 109 of the Rules of Procedure require the Speaker to notify the President within 72 hours and thereafter constitute a tribunal to thoroughly examine the motion and also accord the minister a fair hearing in which herself or her advocate can make her case.The principal of natural justice emphasizes fair hearing without any bias.

To their credit,the current leadership at parliament led by the down to earth Rt.Hon.Annet Anita Among is working together as a team that aims at scoring in one goal.This explains why MPs are determined to protect the image of their house against an errant member who disparages both the house and its presiding officers.

“Rt. Hon. Annet Anita Among is a real leader.She’s pragmatic,agile and flexible.She can easily adjust provided you convince her to toe your line.What’s so hard for the minister to do really if at all she means well? If the troubled minister was the presiding officer,would she allow anyone to undermine her authority and the house”?.

In the censure motion being championed by NRM’s Agago North MP,Hon.Amos Okot,MPs are convinced that they have had enough of Namuganza’s misdeeds including but not limited to undermining the house itself and the leadership therein.

“Parliament is another arm of government for which the Minister belongs as a people’s representative from Bukono county.Why does she then undermine it?. We must have her disciplined to send a clear signal to others otherwise shot of that the public will take us for unserious people”, one of the MPs argued.

As things stand right now,the Minister should brace herself for harder times ahead since parliament is following all the necessary procedural measures to address her issue.In a nutshell, parliament is not in a panicky mode to deal with the minister but at the end of it all,its destined for victory coupled with the last laugh.