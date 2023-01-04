Thousands of believers of Tondism Faith around the country converged in different places of worship in the African Spirituality to mark the End of Year celebration during the functions organized in different areas of the country, sacred hills and places.

The national celebrations which were held at Walusi Sacred hill, were graced by the High Priest Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa, organized by Kabona Mukuye Ssemweezi and other Priests of Walusi Sacred heritage Site in Luweero district.

The High Priest along with other priests first organized prayers in Mukono at Ngandu Shrine of Kabona (Priest) Kaliisa Sseruyange where the initiation activities took place and Kaliisa Ordained and installed as Ssabawonzi (Dedicator) into Tondism Faith.

During the prayers at Ngandu, the Region Priest of Mukono greater Jurisdiction, Kabona Wasswa Nsubuga Aligaweesa urged the believers to embrace change in their life. “Change is Normal, please try to lift yourself from one step to another and please stop the ego against the rich people” Wasswa said.

Ssabawonzi (Dedicator) Kaliisa Sseruyange however pledged and promised to improve and develop this Worshiping place during the days of worship.

Other activities in this place were, marching with the Brass Band, devotion and invocation.

The team of Priests later proceeded to Nyenja at Lwajjali Falls in Goma Sub County, Mukono District for prayers at the worshiping place of Kabona Ssentongo Mugonza Lwajjali the Medium of Lwajjali Spirit.

Priest and priestesses, Nabona Nabakooza Kulanama Nakayima, Kiggundu Lubowa, Kabona Ssekate, Kabona Wasswa, Nabbona Nakalanzi, Waisswa Kiwanuka, and others were among the priests in the procession with the High priest in Nyenje.

Here the High priest Jjumba Lubowa Alogaweesa appreciated Kabona Buyondo Maanyigalubaale Ssalongo for the continued dedicated services of the faith since it was registered in 2017. Senga Kulannama, the president general of Traditional Healers in Uganda, urged the Locals to love their culture and traditions as away to know their God.

The Activities continued as congregants of Nakifuma Town council were waiting for the high priest at the worshiping place of Kabona Offwono Malongo the spiritual medium in that place. While here, the High Priest, Mukono Region Priest, Priestess Kulanama Nabakooza and others, inspected the place before Baptizing Offwono Malongo into the faith and his family and later Proceeded to Walusi Sacred Site in Luweero district.

The mega Event of the night to Usher the New year was held at Walusi Sacred heritage Site, organized the Patron of the faith (Ssabayima) and other Priests.

At exactly 00:00 O’clock midnight, the High Priest held the Key to welcome the new year and ushering blessings to the believers.

Who is Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa

He was born on 11th November, 1978 in Rakai District by his father Senyonga Mugerwa Paul who was a staunch Catholic and Mother Theresa Namakuula Nakamaanya all laid to rest at Kanabulemu Rakai District.

The death of his parents hindered him to advance in his academic endeavors (formal education) and so he didn’t go beyond primary Three but at the age of twelve (12) his spiritual significance was revealed through his capacity to heal complex spiritual diseases and miracles

He is the man who established a cultural Revolution which prohibits compulsory re-naming of African children with European and Muslim names under the guise of Christianity and Islam.

In his concept he asserts that the naming of African children with European and Muslim names he brands it to as; “a post-colonial tendency” which he regarded as an assimilation Principle which was an approach used by the colonial Governments. He emphasized that in African culture the renaming of a child is only based on the African Ancestral History and so giving European and Muslim names to African children was defaming African cultures and true Identity.

The graduand led a campaign to stop teachers in primary and secondary schools who provides corporal Punishment to children claiming that they are speaking vernacular. In many schools English is the medium of communication and one who speaks in another language is provided a corporal punishment. He states that this is an abuse and denying them a sense of belonging and identity and the Idea of exposing severe punishment to such pupils and students is colonial.