State House has come out to distance itself from the arrest of journalist Dickson Mubiru.

Mr. Mubiru, who runs “Ono Bwiino” newspaper and “The Grapevine” online news website was allegedly arrested today by Nkurumah Road Police officers before he could be be moved to Kira Police Station, according to a statement released by Uganda Journalists Association (UJA).

In the statement, UJA Secretary General Mr. Emmanuel Kirunda claimed that Mubiru was arrested for annoying the First Family.

“Our colleague senior journalist Dickson Mubiru of Ono ye Bwiino News Publications which also runs the Grape Vine online Publications who put a question to the president about the ongoing abductions during the recent journalists engagement with the president at house has been arrested for annoying the first family, according to the Nkurumah road police officers,” Mr. Emmanuel said.

“The arrest followed the raid of their offices by the police officers on Friday 30 December afternoon. He was detained at Nkurumah Police Post before he could be moved to Kira Police Division,” he added.

However, according to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda, the First Family has nothing to do with Mubiru’s arrest.

“State House has no issue with him and we are not behind his arrest,”Mr. Kirunda told this news website.

Meanwhile, according to some sources, Mubiru has some unsettled issues with businessman Hamis Kiggundu alias Ham and its alleged that the latter is the one behind his arrest.