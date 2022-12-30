Police have confirmed that Journalist Dickson Mubiru was earlier today arrested on allegations of criminal defamation.

Mr. Mubiru runs “Ono ye Bwiino” News Publication and “Grape Vine” online news website.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, a general inquiry file was opened at Kira Police Division to investigate allegations that the journalist defamed city businessman Hamis Kiggundu alias Ham in his various publications.

“Mr. Mubiru was informed about the allegations/charges and he agreed to settle the matter amicably with the complainant.He met the complainant and the Detectives who were investigating the case. The complainant agreed that he would withdraw the case on the advice of Police,” Mr. Onyango said in a statement on Friday.

“The detectives advice that since the complainant made a statement at Police, Mr. Mubiru’s statement also be recorded.

Mr. Mubiru agreed to report to police but later changed his mind.Police has been trying to trace for him until today when he was arrested,” he added.

SSP Onyango further disclosed that the allegations that the reasons for his arrest is as a result of asking the President a question in the recent media engagement is not true.

“Uganda Journalists Association should not drag the name of the President in Mr. Mubiru’s case. Mr. Mubiru’s statement will be recorded and the file will be submitted to State Attorney for perusal and legal advice,” he noted.