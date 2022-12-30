The former Rushenyi County MP, Mwesigwa Rukutana has commiserated with the families of the victims of two separate road accidents along Ntungamo -Kabale way which claimed two of Radio Ankole staff members.

Hon Rukutana described the tragedy which happened on Christmas Day and on Boxing Day as colossal while paying tribute to the Askari of Radio Ankole Ntungamo, Tumusiime Wilson Byakatonda who was knocked dead by an over speeding vehicle at Kabagyenda trading centre.

Another senior staff member Musana Thomas who has been assistant manager/ Admin Radio Ankole succumbed to injuries at Mayanja Hospital he sustained in a hit and run accident on Christmas Day.

During the burial of Tumusiime Wilson Byakatonda at Kyeeshe Nyanga Rubaare Rushenyi County, Rukutana noted that it was a shock to lose two employees in two days but noted that the others should not despair but God is always there for anybody.

The General Manager Radio Ankole, Elliott Kabangira Magande described Tumusiime as committed, hard working person who knew his profession well and respected his family and fellow staff.

Kabangira asked the bereaved families to pray for God’s intervention because He is the father and husband of widows and children respectively.

The wife of the late, Jovia Tumusiime described her husband as a person who loved and worked for the development of his family.

Jovia Tumusiime asked her children led by the only son Clinton Tukamwesiga to cooperate and remained focused in order to build the family of his father.

She commended the splendiferous work done by the Radio Ankole towards the development and shaping of her husband.

Children led by Clinton Tukamwesiga and Flavia praised their father, the late Tumusiime Wilson Byakatonda for producing, nurturing and educating them and above all he loved them most.

The parents of the late, Fredrick Byakatonda and Robbina thanked the deceased for being a good child who worked for the betterment of his children.

They thanked all the people who assisted them during the trying the moments.

In his comforting words, Rev Denis Tukamuhabwa of St James Kakungu parish and chairman board of Missions south Ankole diocese lay canon Tumwesigye Ezekiel reminded mourners not to let their hearts be troubled but accept Jesus Christ for the Kingdom of Heaven.

Canon Ezekiel warned people to avoid misleading information that may cause confusion and fear among the community.

The late Tumusiime Wilson Byakatonda aged 52 years left behind a widow, four children and four grandchildren.

Meanwhile Musana Thomas was buried on Thursday 29/12/2022 at his home in Kabagyenda Ntungamo Municipality.