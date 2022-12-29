The territorial traffic police in Masaka yesterday 28th December 2022, at around 7.30pm, registered a fatal accident that claimed lives of nine (9) people.

The accident happened at Kaganda towards Kyojja swamp in Kinoni along Masaka – Mbarara highway in Lwengo district.

According to Traffic Police Spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima, motor vehicle Reg No RAF 168S/RL 1426 Mercedes Benz Actros trailer from Masaka heading to Mbarara side had a rear tyre burst, lost control and crossed over to the lane before ramming into vehicles: Reg No UBJ 084N Toyota Hiace and UAP 126A (Mark II Grande), from the opposite direction which were travelling to Masaka.

“The incident claimed nine lives and 12 injured victims have been rushed to Masaka hospital for first aid. One is in critical condition,” ASP Nampiima said yesterday.

“Our Fire and Rescue services personnel are at the scene to remove bodies as some remain stuck,” she added.

ASP Nampiima added that details of the deceased persons and the injured will be shared in due course.

“Our condolences to the families of the deceased persons and wish a quick recovery to the injured.”