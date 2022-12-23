Crane Management Services (CMS) has been named as the best Real Estate and Property Management Company in East Africa.

CMS is the real estate and property management arm of Ruparelia Group of Companies, owned by tycoon Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia.

The company was named platinum winner of the Quality Excellence Award for “The Best Real Estate & Property Management Company in East Africa” 2022/2023 by the East Africa Brand Quality Awards last night.

Sharing the good news, CMS wrote on their social media pages saying, “East Africa approved! We are the Best Real Estate and Property management company in East Africa.”

Crane Management and Meera Investments, are two companies that have made Dr. Sudhir and his family Uganda’s largest private property owners, managers and developers for commercial and private real estate. The companies invest in office buildings, retail centres, industrial facilities, residential units, development projects among others.

CRANE MANAGEMENT SERVICES which has been in existence since 1996 is a professional property management company which manages a large portfolio of properties within Kampala and in towns like Jinja, Mbale, Mbarara to name a few. It manages all kinds of properties from commercial, industrial, residential to office blocks.

“CMS is responding to the need of professional management services in the real estate sector at a time when Uganda is experiencing spectacular development within the real estate management industry,” says the group’s website.

On the other hand, MEERA INVESTMENTS was established in 1994. Its niche is innovative ideas in real estate, particularly in property development and construction.

“Meera Investments LTD, embraces effective and efficient solutions in all aspects of property development from design to finish, to achieve maximum usage and productivity, which makes us the biggest landlord and the leading property developer.” Says the group’s website.

Some of the commercial buildings under Ruparelia Group that are managed by CMS include Kingdom Kampala, The Cube, Kampala Boulevard, Electrical Plaza, Market Plaza and Hardware City, Crane Chambers, Gender and Labour House among others.