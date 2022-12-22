Being an internationally-known bookmaker, Betway has all the resources needed to deliver a decent online betting service on mobile devices. The Betway app is available both for Android and for iOS, granting the punters an opportunity to join sports betting no matter which device they own.

Where to Download the Betway APK File?

The first step of any user’s experience relates to getting a free download of the program to their device. For Android, it is possible both to find the Betway app in Play Market and to download the APK file right from the official website of the company.

To download the Betway app from Play Market, the users shall follow the regular procedure, just like with any other programs. At the same time, to download the Betway APK file, the players should follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the online betting platform. Find the link to download the new version on the top menu of the site. Wait until the free download finishes and launch the file. Wait for the setup wizard to install the Betway app to the device.

It is worth mentioning that the users should allow third-party software to successfully download Betway app with the method above. Otherwise, the Betway APK file won’t work as intended, as the security system won’t let the installation process begin.

How to Install the Betway Mobile Application?

While some Android device owners are used to getting applications the way described in the previous section, users of iPhones and iPads may not be as comfortable about interacting with the Betway APK file. The most convenient option for them is to follow the regular procedure described below:

Launch the App Store and look for the Betway App there. Find the official mobile Betway version and download it. Open the program and login to the Betway app account.

In case there is no Betway app available in your region, there are two options available. Firstly, it is possible to change the region of the device to access the Betway app from the country, where it is unlocked. Secondly, it is possible to get a direct installation, just like with the Betway APK file on Android.

Bookmaker Mobile Site

A completely different option of sports betting with this bookmaker relates to using the mobile site. The web version of the platform is very similar to the Betway app, although there are fewer additional features. For some players, utilizing the mobile site of the bookmaker is more convenient, as they don’t need to proceed through the installation process in that case.

The basic features of the web edition of the sportsbook include all the necessary opportunities for the punters. Thus, the platform allows the players to participate in live or line wagering on the go the way they prefer. In general, application is a more popular choice, as the punters who visit regularly consider the program a more convenient way to interact with the bookie.

Creating an Account

Setting up a profile is perhaps the easiest part of the experience, and there is no surprise. The platform is popular internationally and it gets thousands of new players every week, which would be impossible without a proper design of the registration process. Every visitor of Betway is only three taps away from setting up a profile. After clicking on the “Sign Up” button, the person only needs to enter the following details:

username and password;

email address;

date of birth;

some additional personal information.

The registration process is not an entry barrier even for those who are joining a live wagering service for the first time. Typically, it does not take longer than a couple of minutes to set up an account. However, there is one detail that aspiring punters should keep in mind. While filling out the registration forms, it is important to submit all the personal information correctly, as it might be necessary to verify it later.

Banking Options and Terms

Whether a user wishes to submit predictions on soccer, horse racing or any other sports, they need to top up their balance first. Thankfully, the cashier is one of the strongest benefits of Betway. Similar to the registration process, utilizing the banking system is easy and intuitive, as its interface is simple and user-friendly. At the same time, the cashier is a powerful tool: it supports a long list of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Minimum Withdrawal Visa and MasterCard $5 $500 per transaction $10 Skrill, Paypal, Neteller, Trustly $5 $100 per transaction $10 ecoPayz, iDebit $5 $100 per transaction No withdrawals supported Direct transfers No deposits available No deposits available $50

Promotions and Bonus Deals

The assortment of promotions and bonus deals available at Betway is not as diverse as with some other sportsbooks. The bookie clearly does not have a strong focus on promo offers, although there are still some deals for the punters to benefit from. For instance, there is a welcome bonus that grants the users a free bet worth of up to $30 on their first deposit. Other promotions are usually introduced for a limited time, granting the players small deposit bonuses or free bets.

Promotion Type of Bonus Maximum Bonus Value Minimum Deposit Welcome Bonus A free bet for making the first transaction $30 $5 A 100% free bet A free wager worth 100% the deposit amount $50 $5 Multi Wager Boost Enhanced wagers for multi wagers Up to 50% increase in odds No minimum requirement Loyalty bonuses Cashback and other exclusive benefits Depends on the user’s activity No minimum requirement

The loyalty program of Betway is one of its strongest advantages, as it rewards the most active punters of the platform with different prizes and exclusive benefits. For instance, there are exclusive cashback deals available only to players who have reached a specific loyalty tier.

Sports and Wagering Markets Supported by the Program

The assortment of sports available in the program is wholesome. Even though there are some other platforms that perform the coverage better than Betway, this app is still one of the most comprehensive ones in terms of events available for wagering on. The list of sports types that the players can watch and bet on here includes:

soccer;

horse racing;

basketball;

volleyball;

tennis;

cricket;

many others.

There are hundreds of competitions covered, including both smaller tournaments and first-tier national leagues. Of course, international championships like the FIFA World Cup are also available in this sportsbook.

As for the wagering markets, the list is also extensive here. In each match, the players can submit hundreds of different predictions. For example, with football, there are winners, handicaps, totals, times of goals, numbers of red cards or corners, and many other specialty bets are accepted in the application. The punters won’t feel limited in choice with this program, no matter whether they are watching a local match or an international cup.