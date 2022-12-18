Bukooli Chiefdom emerged winner among the eleven chiefdoms of Busoga after a competitor from Bukoli emerged overall winner in the MTN-Busoga Masaza cycling competition finals 2022 .

Tiifu Luganda was overall winner and this saw his chiefdom emerging winner of the cycling competition beating ten other chiefdoms that participated in the race.

Sixty six winners that were selected from chiefdom level competitions competed in the finals race. Racers came from chiefdoms that include Bulamogi, Luuka, Kigulu, Bugweri, Bukooli, Bukono, Busiki, Butembe, Bunhole-Bunhanhumba, Bunha and Bugabula BB.

Prior to the final competition, the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV competed in the special route that started from Post Office, Mainstreet, Gadaffi barracks roundabout, Mailo Mbili to the Kingdom headquarters.

The Kyabazinga won the 8 kilometer special route race and was followed by 2nd deputy Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom Owek. Osman Noor Ahmed in the second position, the Jinja Southern East division constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Samson Nabeta Igeme came in 3rd position and the Jinja Southern division Mayor, Nasser Ashraf finished in 4th position.

After the special route, the Kyabazinga, flagged off the final race where 66 competitors raced in the MTN-Busoga Masaza cycling competition.

Cyclists competed for a distance of about 180 kilometers and started from Busoga Kingdom headquarters, went through Jinja City, rode to Iganga, Kaliro, Kamuli and back to the Kingdom headquarters where they finished from.

During the prize giving, Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister, Dr. Muvawala Joseph Nsekere requested Basoga to support the services of MTN and thanked competitors for racing.

Busoga Kingdom’s 2nd deputy Prime Minister, Owek. Osman Noor Ahmed, thanked giant telecommunications company, MTN, for the sponsorship they offered Busoga Kingdom to organize its 1st edition of the cycling competition.

MTN’s Joseph Bogera revealed that MTN will double the prizes and sponsorship money to organize the 2nd edition of the cycling competition next year.

The overall winner, Tiifu Luganda who rode a manyi ga kifuba bike was given a brand new Bajaj boxer motorcycle and Odoto John who won in the Mountain bike category got a brand new TVS motorcycle. Kyabazinga handed over the two motorcycles to the winners. Other winners also got cash prizes.