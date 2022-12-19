Serere County Member of Parliament Patrick Okabe has died in a fatal road accident.

Hon. Okabe was involved in a head-on collision with a Kenya truck Reg. No. KCX 071K while driving with his wife and driver to Kampala in his V8 Landcruiser Reg. No. UBK 995F at Naboa along Mbale-Tirinyi road on Monday morning.

He died on the spot while his wife Christine Okabe died on the way to Hospital, according to Traffic Police Spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima.

“The Driver only identified as Jacob remains in critical condition at Mbale regional referral hospital,” Nampiima said in a statement on Monday.

“The cause of the accident has been attributed to the Isuzu box body driver who was speeding, drifted from his side to the side of the Landcruiser that was coming from Mbale heading to Iganga and had a head on collision.” she said, adding that the box body driver is on the run after causing the accident.

The legislator has also been the Director of Faith Fellowship Church Mbale and Impact Bible College.

Hon. Okabe’s Quick Factfile:

Okabe 65, sat for PLE in 1972 at Atiira Primary School and UCE in 1976 from Ayer College.

He has an Advanced Diploma in Bible Theology Pentecostal Bible Training Centre.

In 1992, he acquired a Bachelors degree in Theology from Pan African Christian University.

He also holds Masters degree in Divinity.