President Yoweri Museveni will tomorrow Tuesday address the nation on issues of National Importance. This is according to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda.
“The Presidential Press Unit – PPU wishes to inform the General Public that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces;
Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on December 20, 2022 at 8:00pm will address the Nation on Issues of National Importance,” Mr. Kirunda said on Monday.
“The address will be live on all Radio and TV stations,” he added.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com