President Yoweri Museveni will tomorrow Tuesday address the nation on issues of National Importance. This is according to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda.

“The Presidential Press Unit – PPU wishes to inform the General Public that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces;

Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on December 20, 2022 at 8:00pm will address the Nation on Issues of National Importance,” Mr. Kirunda said on Monday.

“The address will be live on all Radio and TV stations,” he added.