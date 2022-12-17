The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces (D/CDF) Lt Gen Peter Elwelu on Friday urged graduands from the Oliver Reginald Tambo School of Leadership in Kaweweta, Nakaseke district, to practice what they have learnt for the continuation of peace and security in Uganda.

The graduands acquired skills in ideological righteousness.

The joint junior political education and leadership graduation for military students drawn from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons Service and others from the Internal Security Organization showcased students who had successfully acquired ideological righteousness.

This training re-echoed the need for ideological righteousness in the tenet of patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Democracy and social economic transformation.

Lt Gen Elwelu noted that a soldier without the right ideology is a potential threat to the restored peace in Uganda.

He encouraged the fresh graduands to practice what they have learned, noting that they will be known by their fruits.

The D/CDF further cautioned them to uphold conscious discipline and guard their health against diseases like COVID-19, HIV/AIDS and other Non-Communicable Diseases like diabetes.

Speaking at the same pass out, the Commandant of Kaweweta School of Leadership Col Justus Rukundo congratulated graduands and commended the UPDF leadership for the unwavering support towards the success of the course.

He recognized the contribution of the joint junior political education and leadership course towards transforming communities.

Col Rukundo also called for the preservation of conscious discipline for the protection of peace by all the sister security forces.

The three months Junior ideological orientation Pass out was also attended by the Chief Political Commissar Maj Gen Henry Masiko, Camp commandant Brig Gen James Ruhesi who represented the Chief of Training and Recruitment Brig Gen Mathew Gureme, Col Amon Kagina from Military Police, and the Assistant Superintendent of Police in charge of Political Education Edgar Nyabongo, among other invited guests.