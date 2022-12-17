A total number of 294 police officers; 163 station commanders and 131 sergeants have today, 16th December 2022 completed a four months course in station command and senior non commissioned officers course at Police Training School, Kabalye in Masindi.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj.Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi presided over the closing ceremony.

The DIGP, urged the officers to work together, to be disciplined, to have a good attitude towards work, so to change the mindset of people about the police.

He advised station commanders to beef up security at their stations of command, so as to make it too difficult for any enemy who attempts to attack police stations.

“There are some armed thugs who have decided to attack police stations.We have lost some police officers and guns but at at the end of it all now we have turned guns against them, we are strengthening security at all police stations to avoid such attacks,” said the DIGP.

He went further and warned police the police officers who put their interest in money to stop that behavior and and put all the knowledge and skills acquired during the four months to improve service delivery.

AIGP Godfrey Golooba, the Director – Human Resource development, also urged the officers to be desciplined, work as a team and not to misuse the skills got from the course.

“The key to success is inner drive to service. You have been trained to go and change situations in places where you are posted,” he ended.