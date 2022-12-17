The Vice President of Uganda, H.E Maj (Rtd) Jessica Rose Epel Alupo will today, Saturday address the nation on health matters.

According to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda, the Vice President will be delivering the address on behalf of President Yoweri Museveni at 8pm.

“The Presidential Press Unit – PPU wishes to inform the General Public that Her Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Uganda Rtd. Maj. Jessica Rose Epel Alupo on behalf of His

Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces; Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will today, December 17, 2022 at

8:00pm address the Nation on health matters,” Mr. Kirunda said in a statement today.

“The address will be live on all Radio and TV stations,” he added.

The address comes hot on the heels of President Museveni’s directive to the Ministry of Health to re-launch the COVID-19 vaccination exercise and ensure more people are inoculated especially the elderly, those with comorbidities and children aged 12-17years.

During his State of nation address on health matters on 2nd December, 2022, the President said a Covid-19 vaccination certificate was to be a prerequisite for anybody to access offices at all public and private offices.

He also recommended the use of face masks for all individuals in enclosed places and public gatherings. And for people aged 50 years and above, and those living with comorbidities, he ordered that they should get vaccinated and boosted at least every six months while individuals with symptoms of Covid-19 should not go to closed or crowded places.

“I have been informed by the Ministry of Health that so far we have received a total of 48,897,520 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country through donations and procurement by the Government. Of these, 26,281,566 doses have been administered to the population and 22,615,954 doses are still in National Medical Stores. To date, 59 per cent of the population 18 years and above have received at least two doses of the vaccine while only 6 per cent of the children aged 12-17 years have received 2 doses of the vaccine. This coverage is below our target of 28.5 million eligible Ugandans (22 million adults and 6.5 million children) who are up to date with their vaccination against Covid-19,”President Museveni said.