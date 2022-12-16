The Opposition in Parliament has said that their focus for the next session of Parliament will be on pushing for constitutional and electoral reforms.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, 15 December 2022, the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga, alongside other members of the Opposition said that for the past periods, the electoral and constitutional reforms have been tabled as an afterthought.

Mpuuga said that as the Opposition, they want the reforms tabled in earnest so that citizens have an input.

He said that they will take the lead in the process in the next session of Parliament scheduled to commence in January 2023.

Mpuuga added that the establishment of the Constitutional Review Commission has been a song from government, but the actualisation has not happened.

“We have listened to numerous promises about government constituting a Constitutional Review Commission, which is not what we are waiting for, we are going to take the lead and make these constitutional and electoral reforms our priority,” he said.

Mpuuga said that they currently have a blueprint that will be shared with other political parties so that at the beginning of the session, the reforms are tabled.

The Opposition also listed their achievements for this year.

According to the Opposition’s report, 17 statements in response to different matters of concern were presented, three private member’s bills were tabled, up to 35 matters of national importance were raised and 25 alternative policy statements were made.

Others are 12 responses to action taken reports, 10 minority reports, and two petitions among others.

Mpuuga said that the Local Content Bill which was passed by Parliament, the Contract Farming Bill and the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights (Amendment) Bill which are being processed are all proposals from private members.

Relatedly, the Opposition also called on government to resolve the attacks on Police posts, continued illegal arrests and detention of some Ugandans, and other forms of gross human rights violation.

Mpuuga revealed that they will head to court to seek redress over missing or kidnapped Ugandans.