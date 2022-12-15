Police Exodus Sacco staff have been given fire prevention tips as a precautionary measure to tackle any fire outbreak in their workplace.

The tips were given on Wednesday.

The training was held at their head offices, Naguru and was conducted by officers from the Directorate of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services headed by Daniel Ogwok.

The officer also conducted a safety inspection of the facility to ensure the existence of fire extinguishers and a proper escape route in case of any fire outbreak.

The directorate of fire prevention is to conduct a countrywide inspection and a refresher training to all police officers.