The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) returns with the very best the city has to offer, including unmissable deals, a kaleidoscope of entertainment experiences, mouth-watering food, and mega prizes. The 28th edition of the world’s longest-running retail festival runs from 15 December 2022 until 29 January 2023 across an action-packed 46-day calendar.

Over seven weeks, the DSF will feature only-in-Dubai shopping, winning, entertainment, and gastronomic experiences at citywide locations, including malls, high street shops, festival and community markets, and beachside destinations. The festival will see the world’s best New Year’s Eve celebrations, unique dining experiences, life-changing raffles, the best deals from home-grown and global brands, and live concerts by regional and international music icons.

The DSF fireworks displays will be back with a bang this year, along with the return of the incredible drone show.

Tunes DXB too, returns by popular demand, bringing ten days of celebration for music lovers with live performances with some of the region’s hottest and hippest emerging talents. And in a first for the festival, families can enjoy Dubai’s glorious winter weather with a weekend of curated fun, adventure, and wellness at Hatta with the COREUNITY Festival.

The full DSF 2023 Calendar of Events was revealed recently during a media showcase at the Government of Dubai Media Office. Speaking about what to expect from DSF 2022-2023, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Dubai Shopping Festival is not just the world’s longest-running retail festival, but also its best. The seven-week festival showcases the incredible experiences, events, and entertainment that our great city has to offer. This DSF, we invite everyone to celebrate with us and explore the diverse experiences across entertainment, gastronomy, shopping, leisure, and lifestyle that only Dubai can deliver. In collaboration with our valued partners and retailers, we look forward to another DSF season of world-class experiences that create unforgettable memories for our residents and visitors.”